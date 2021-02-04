David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Swansea vs Norwich, Friday 8.15pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is a big game! Maybe one of the biggest in the Championship season so far. Swansea should come into this in full confidence given what we have seen from them and the work they did in the transfer window. They are nicely poised.

The goals have dried up for Norwich a little. They are still missing Emi Buendia and tend to struggle without him. I'm going for a home win that will really tighten the race at the top right up.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Coventry vs Watford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Despite where these two teams are in the league this is a tough one to call. Coventry lost against Nottingham Forest but were extremely good in parts in that game.

Watford have not been great away all season. And they won't be feeling particularly confident after throwing away a lead to lose at home to QPR on Monday night. I think this will be a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Birmingham, Saturday 3pm

We know how hard it is for a team to go straight back up after relegation. Even with a good squad it is never a foregone conclusion, but the run was poor under Jason Tindall. It will be intriguing who the next man is through the door. And Jonathan Woodgate is there to take caretaker charge.

Birmingham are struggling. Confidence looks low and they could easily be in the relegation zone were it not for sides below them having games postponed. Having said that, I think Aitor Karanka could easily frustrate the home side. I could see a way this game goes all three ways, so I'll sit on the fence and go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Millwall vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

This game has a recent history of goalless draws. But with both sides needing a win I feel like this will be different. Millwall are drifting along and need to snap out of a run of draws.

I'm positive about Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of survival, and that was a big win at Bournemouth in midweek. If they can keep providing for Jordan Rhodes then I think they could claim another three points here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Stoke vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

You wonder how different this season could have been for Stoke if Tyrese Campbell had stayed fit. They have done some interesting January business, but I think the top six will be a big ask unless they get a move on.

Reading's record over recent years hasn't been great, but they are a different prospect altogether this season. I think they have more than enough in attack to claim all three points here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

This is a big game near the bottom. Wycombe have games in hand on all the sides they are chasing but three wins all season suggests they are far from guaranteed points. It won't be a lack of fight that lets them down.

Nottingham Forest are still precariously close to the bottom three. But they have done solid business in the window and I expect them to continue to climb away. Away win.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Barnsley vs Derby: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bristol City vs Cardiff: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Huddersfield: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Brentford: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Preston vs Rotherham: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Blackburn: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)