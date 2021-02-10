Bournemouth's search for a new manager narrows; Cherries could make appointment as early as this week

Former Huddersfield boss David Wagner understood to be interviewing for the Bournemouth manager's job this week; Jonathan Woodgate to remain in temporary charge for trip to Nottingham Forest, live on Sky Sports Football on Saturday; kick-off 12.30pm

Wednesday 10 February 2021 16:28, UK

Premier League Departed Managers File Photos File photo dated 04-12-2018 of Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner.
Image: Former Huddersfield and Schalke boss David Wagner is understood to be in the running for the Bournemouth job

Bournemouth have narrowed their search for a new manager down to three candidates, and could make a permanent appointment before the weekend.

The Cherries have been without a full-time boss since Jason Tindall was sacked last week, with interim boss Jonathan Woodgate taking charge for Bournemouth's 3-2 Championship victory over Birmingham and Tuesday night's win against Burnley in the FA Cup.

Woodgate, who joined Bournemouth as a first-team coach just days before Tindall's sacking, has seen his own chances of taking the job on a permanent basis improve significantly thanks to those victories.

Burnley v AFC Bournemouth - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - Turf Moor AFC Bournemouth interim manager Jonathan Woodgate gestures on the touchline during the Emirates FA Cup fifth round match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture date: Tuesday February 9, 2021.
Image: Jonathan Woodgate oversaw Bournemouth's FA Cup win at Burnley on Tuesday night

Understood to be in the running for the job is former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who led the Terriers to an unlikely promotion to the Premier League in 2016-17, and kept them there the following season.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 16: A general view of the AFC Bournemouth sign during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United at Vitality Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United)
Image: Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Championship, nine points behind second-placed Brentford

Wagner has most recently been in charge of Schalke in the Bundesliga, but he was sacked in September 2020 after a poor run of results.

Interviews for the job are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday, and a decision could be made as early as the weekend.

Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth

Saturday 13th February 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Even if an appointment is made before Saturday, 41-year-old Woodgate will remain in charge for the weekend's trip to Nottingham Forest - live on Sky Sports - as the Cherries look to reignite their promotion bid.

Bournemouth are currently sixth in the Championship - nine points behind second-placed Brentford, who have a game in hand - and are looking to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, following relegation on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

They reached the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2015 thanks to former boss Eddie Howe, who kept them in the top-flight for five seasons before stepping down following their relegation.

He was replaced by long-standing No 2 Tindall, who lasted just six months in the role before his dismissal last week.

