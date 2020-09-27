David Wagner: Schalke sack manager after Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen defeats

David Wagner has been relieved of his duties as Schalke boss

Schalke have sacked manager David Wagner after his side conceded 11 goals in their opening two games of the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign.

Schalke were thrashed 8-0 by last season's champions Bayern Munich in their first game last weekend and suffered a 3-1 loss against Werder Bremen on Saturday.

"We had all hoped that we could improve on the pitch together with David Wagner," Schalke sports director Jochen Schneider said.

FC Schalke 04 have relieved David #Wagner of his duties with immediate effect.#S04 pic.twitter.com/5kh9UdPqGW — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) September 27, 2020

"Unfortunately, we haven't seen the right performances and results from the first two games... for this to happen.

"We have therefore decided to make a fresh start. Despite the disappointing results, this wasn't an easy decision for us to make."

Schalke, who are without a win in their last 18 league games, said in a statement that Wagner's assistants Christoph Buhler and Frank Frohling are also leaving the club.

Wagner, 48, joined Schalke in 2019 after more than three years in charge of Huddersfield Town, where he oversaw their promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17.

His side started well last season as they moved into Champions League contention with only three defeats in 17 games.

But the dramatic loss of form in the second half of the season saw Schalke finish 12th in the German top-flight, eight points above the relegation play-off spot.

The Ruhr district club are currently bottom of the division this season with a -10 goal difference after their first two games.