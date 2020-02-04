Stuart McCall becomes Bradford boss for third time

Stuart McCall has been appointed Bradford manager for a third time following the sacking of Gary Bowyer on Monday.

The Bantams‎ have failed to win a Sky Bet League Two match since the 1-0 victory over Morecambe on January 1 and are placed eighth in the table, just outside the play-off spots.

McCall has penned a deal until the end of of the 2020-21 season and arrives alongside long-term assistant Kenny Black.

"I am naturally delighted to be here again and am fully focused on the 15 games we have left to play," McCall told the club's website.

"It is always difficult taking over from a manager who has lost his job, so I feel for Gary (Bowyer). But, when Julian (Rhodes) contacted me, I was desperate to return.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham and Bradford

"We have to assess the squad very quickly and get ready for the remainder of the season. I obviously know a few of the players from my previous spell here, so am looking forward to the challenge.

"The club is a huge one in this division and, with everything still to play for, the job is to try and get us back to where we should be.

"We are going to get our heads down, work as hard as we can and, hopefully, get the best out of what is a strong squad.

"I cannot wait to get on the training pitch with the lads and am really excited to be back in and around the place - ahead of this weekend's game against Grimsby."