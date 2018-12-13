Kevin O'Connor named Brentford assistant coach

Kevin O'Connor during his playing days with Brentford

Brentford have promoted B team head coach and club legend Kevin O'Connor to assistant first-team coach under Thomas Frank.

O'Connor spent his entire playing career with the Bees, making more than 500 appearances after graduating from their academy in 1999.

He skippered Brentford's 2009 and 2014 promotion-winning sides before retiring in 2015 and immediately becoming part of the club's coaching set-up.

The ex-defender enjoyed success as B team boss, overseeing wins against the Under-23 sides of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 36-year-old becomes part of Frank's staff along with Brian Riemer, who was brought in from Danish club FC Copenhagen in October.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Swansea

Frank's team is on a dire run of form of seven defeats in nine games, including four at home since he succeeded Dean Smith - now boss at Aston Villa.

"It is a great honour to be given this role and I look forward to getting stuck in to work with Thomas, Brian and a very talented group of players," O'Connor told Brentford's official website.

"Everyone around here knows that results have not been what we all want but I see every day the talent in the coaching staff and the players and I know things will turn around."