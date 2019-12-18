Brentford ramp up Ollie Watkins price tag as Crystal Palace, Sheffield United circle ahead of January

Ollie Watkins joined Brentford from Exeter for £1.8m

Brentford have ramped up Ollie Watkins' valuation towards the £25m mark as they look to keep Premier League mitts off their man this winter.

The 23-year-old is having another stellar season having been converted into a centre-forward, scoring 13 goals to attract interest from a string of top-flight clubs.

Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are among those to have expressed interest in him in the past but the Bees see a great chance to finish in the top six this season and are not interested in selling their prize asset in January.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has converted Ollie Watkins successfully into a centre-forward this term.

They valued him at £20m in the summer but he has since a new four-year contract, is now valued as a number nine instead of a winger, and the Bees see a push for the play-offs on the cards.

It would therefore take a record offer for the west London club to even consider selling Watkins, who has taken his club tally to 35 goals in 116 games and led a charge that puts Thomas Frank's side fourth in the table this season.

Watkins joined the Bees from Exeter in a £1.8m deal in July 2017 and swiftly took to Championship football, establishing himself as a first-team regular and scoring 11 goals in his first season.