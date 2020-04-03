Brentford: Building on new stadium all but stopped in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Brentford's new stadium was about to enter its final 'practical completion' phase

Building on Brentford's new Community Stadium has all but stopped in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - but it will be impossible for the club to be left without a home when football resumes.

The new 17,500-seater ground at Lionel Road was about to enter its final 'practical completion' phase in the coming weeks, but its 400 workers have now been stripped back to a bare minimum.

The only work to continue on the site will be anything deemed hazardous unless it is finished immediately plus security, and those workers remaining are said to be practicing social distancing measures.

Brentford are fourth in the Championship

Brentford were due to leave Griffin Park - their home of 116 years - in the summer and move into their new base next season, but the demolition of the old ground cannot commence until a safety certificate for the new one has been issued upon completion.

So with the Bees fourth in the Championship with four home games remaining, they have not already played their final game at Griffin Park.

Brentford would need special dispensation from the EFL to complete the season in their new ground anyway, because league rules dictate clubs can only play their home games in one ground per season.

Brentford were due to leave Griffin Park in the summer

The club are forming financial contingency plans to go as long as 12 months without regular football, despite the EFL's hope that matches will resume sometime in the summer.

And they have decided to furlough most of their non-playing staff as a result, after their players became the first in the English leagues to defer a portion of their wages - exclusively revealed by Sky Sports News on Tuesday.