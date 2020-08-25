Ollie Watkins: Fulham join race to sign Brentford striker

Fulham are one of a number of clubs chasing Ollie Watkins

Fulham have entered the race to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford and are in talks with the Championship club over the striker.

Watkins became a target for several Premier League sides after the Bees missed out on promotion to the Premier League, losing in the play-off final to Fulham earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was second in the Championship scoring charts last season, his 25 goals leaving him behind only Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham face competition from Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and fellow promoted side West Brom to sign Watkins, who Brentford value in excess of £25m.

Callum Wilson is also on Fulham's radar

Scott Parker's side are also interested in signing Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, who is likely to secure a return to the Premier League following the Cherries' relegation from the top flight.

Brentford's impressive 2019/20 campaign, which saw them narrowly miss out on automatic promotion before suffering play-off heartbreak, has generated interest in several of their key players.

West Brom are interested in signing full-back Rico Henry along with Watkins, while forward Said Benrahma is also attracting attention from Premier League clubs.

Both the Premier League and Championship seasons begin on the weekend of September 12.

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check here for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2020 summer transfer window, which opened on July 27 and closes on October 5.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.