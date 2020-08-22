Eberechi Eze: Fulham join West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace in hunt for QPR forward

Eberechi Eze joined QPR in 2016 after being released by Millwall

Fulham have joined a clutch of Premier League clubs in the race to sign Eberechi Eze from QPR.

Eze, who scored 14 goals in 46 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for QPR last season, was not included in the Hoops' matchday squad for Saturday afternoon's friendly with AFC Wimbledon.

QPR did not want to put Eze in an awkward position by playing him in Saturday's friendly as Premier League interest in the forward intensifies. Fulham are thought to be most likely to meet QPR's £20m valuation of the player as it stands.

The England U21 attacker has also attracted interest from West Ham, Newcastle and West Brom, and was the subject of a failed £12m bid from Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Eze scored this screamer in QPR's last game of the season against West Brom

QPR's director of football, Les Ferdinand, tipped the attacking midfielder to make Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships, which have been postponed until 2021.

The 22-year-old signed a three-year deal with QPR in 2018 which runs until June 2021.

Analysis: Eze a unique talent

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones:

Eberechi Eze is an important player for QPR - in a number of ways. Not only is he without question their most talented individual, he also signifies the results of the change in business philosophy at the west London club. No longer do they haemorrhage money on big names, they have put in place an environment for young talent to flourish.

Eze - snapped up for nothing from Millwall - is a devastating ball-carrier, possessing a glide with the ball that only a unique talent can boast. This season he has added work-rate and tactical awareness to his game without the ball, which has triggered significant interest from the Premier League.

