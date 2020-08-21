Ben Chilwell: Chelsea close to agreeing deal for Leicester defender

Ben Chilwell has been a long-term target of Frank Lampard

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Leicester for left-back Ben Chilwell.

Progress has been made in talks for Frank Lampard's No 1 left-back target and although nothing has been signed yet, a deal is expected to be completed early next week.

Leicester showed last summer they will not let their players leave for anything less than big money when Manchester United had to pay £80m for Harry Maguire.

The Foxes are under no pressure to sell because Chilwell is under contract until 2024 but the situation could change if he asks to leave.

Chilwell is understood to be keen on the move and the opportunity for Champions League football with Chelsea.

Chelsea and Manchester United leapfrogged Leicester in the final games of the season to secure their places in Europe's premier club competition in the new season.

It again shows the pulling power of Lampard, who has already recruited Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz - one of Europe's most sought-after prospects - is also expected to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's rebuilding is also likely to see a number of first-team players depart in this transfer window.

Left-back Emerson Palmieri could make room for Chilwell with Inter Milan reportedly interested in the Italian.

