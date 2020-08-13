Jan Oblak: Chelsea target will consider Atletico Madrid future after Champions League campaign

Jan Oblak says he will consider his future at Atletico Madrid after their Champions League campaign is concluded.

The Slovenian is on a list of goalkeeper options at Chelsea, who want to move on Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Chelsea will try sign a goalkeeper this summer because Frank Lampard is not convinced Kepa has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge.

Atletico have said Oblak, who has a £110m release clause, is not for sale, however.

Ahead of Atletico's quarter-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday, Oblak told Spanish newspaper AS: ''I'll assess the season when the last game is over.

"Hopefully we'll have three more games left to play. Then there will be time after that to talk.

"But first, Leipzig. I'm really looking forward to it."

Chelsea are looking at a list of goalkeepers including Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.