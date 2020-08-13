Jan Oblak: Chelsea target will consider Atletico Madrid future after Champions League campaign
Atletico have said Oblak, who has a £110m release clause, is not for sale
Last Updated: 13/08/20 1:20pm
Jan Oblak says he will consider his future at Atletico Madrid after their Champions League campaign is concluded.
The Slovenian is on a list of goalkeeper options at Chelsea, who want to move on Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer.
Sky Sports News previously reported that Chelsea will try sign a goalkeeper this summer because Frank Lampard is not convinced Kepa has a future as his long-term No 1 at Stamford Bridge.
Atletico have said Oblak, who has a £110m release clause, is not for sale, however.
Ahead of Atletico's quarter-final against RB Leipzig on Thursday, Oblak told Spanish newspaper AS: ''I'll assess the season when the last game is over.
"Hopefully we'll have three more games left to play. Then there will be time after that to talk.
"But first, Leipzig. I'm really looking forward to it."
Chelsea are looking at a list of goalkeepers including Oblak, Andre Onana and Nick Pope.
