Declan Rice: Chelsea £50m bid reports dismissed by West Ham

Declan Rice has a long-term contract at West Ham

West Ham have dismissed reports they have received a £50m bid from Chelsea for Declan Rice.

Rice is not for sale according to West Ham, and any £50m bid would be laughed off with the club hopeful the midfielder will stay for many years.

The 21-year-old, who played in Chelsea's academy for seven years before being released aged 14, has a long-term contract at West Ham which runs out in 2024 - and the club have the option of extending it by another year.

Rice will return to the club on Monday for pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates.

More to follow...

