Brentford's next two fixtures suspended after positive Covid-19 tests

Brentford's next two Championship fixtures against Bristol City and Reading have been suspended after positive Covid-19 tests.

Following the positive test for head coach Thomas Frank last week following their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat to Tottenham, the club recorded further positive tests in Monday's round of EFL testing.

Players and staff have been told to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance and their training ground has been shut down.

A statement read: "After a round of Covid-19 testing yesterday, Monday 11 January, Brentford FC reported positive tests to the EFL. The guidance from the EFL Medical Advisor was that we should close our Training Ground and carry out further rounds of testing.

"We informed the EFL that we would be unable to fulfil the fixtures following the tests, the closure of the Training Ground and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

"Brentford FC confirmed that Head Coach Thomas Frank returned a positive Covid-19 test last week. Due to medical confidentiality, we will make no further comment on the positive tests.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations. Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Brentford beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, and Boro would also have undergone testing on Monday.

The EFL reported 112 positive tests from its strategic league-wide testing programme last week, where clubs are now tested twice a week.