Frank Onyeka: Brentford set to sign Nigeria international from FC Midtjylland

Brentford are set to sign Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland subject to a work permit.
The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks.
Onyeka - a Nigeria international - is likely to remain in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he can complete a medical and stay fit with his current club until it is issued.
Sky Sports News revealed last week that Onyeka was in talks over a move to the newly-promoted Premier League side.
A deal between the clubs is a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.
Brentford also want to strengthen this summer at right-back, right centre-back, midfield, on the wings and at centre-forward, as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League.
Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.