Brentford vs Wolves: Drone stops play at Premier League match

Saturday 22 January 2022 15:52, UK

Play was halted due to a drone above the stadium
Image: Play at the Brentford Community Stadium was stopped due to a drone above the stadium

The Premier League match between Brentford and Wolves has been stopped due to an "unofficial drone" flying above the Brentford Community Stadium.

The players had to leave the pitch in the 28th minute due to the drone.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

