Thomas Frank: Brentford head coach signs new contract through to 2025

Monday 24 January 2022 09:06, UK

Thomas Frank shows his delight at full-time

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new contract to keep him in the role until the summer of 2025.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

