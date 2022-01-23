Christian Eriksen: Brentford close to finalising six-month deal for midfielder

Brentford are close to finalising terms on a six-month contract with Christian Eriksen.

The Bees are now in the process of doing due diligence on his fitness to play. He will also need to obtain a work permit.

The medical process Eriksen will have to go through will be more complicated than the typical new signing given he suffered a cardiac arrest just seven months ago, while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, and has an ICD (implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) fitted to his heart.

Eriksen would need to be signed off by a club-assigned sports cardiologist before being registered to play in the Premier League.

The FA would not conduct its own cardiology report but it would review the signing club's cardiological assessment before giving the go-ahead.

The FA would expect the club-appointed cardiologist to be a member of their Cardiac Consensus Panel, which is chaired by Dr Sanjay Sharma - Eriksen's former doctor at Tottenham.

Brentford are in no rush to sign him before the January 31 transfer deadline given he is currently a free agent.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Good Morning Transfers team have spoken to Premier League doctors to find out what steps Eriksen would have to go through to make a return to the league

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated due to it being illegal to play professional sport in Italy with an ICD fitted to the heart.

Eriksen has said his heart is "not an obstacle" to get back playing - and in England athletes are given the autonomy to decide themselves whether or not to continue on the balance of risk.

It is not illegal in the UK for Eriksen to play with an ICD, but if he does, he will be the first ever in the Premier League.

Eriksen has been training just over the border in southern Switzerland as he looks for another club, but stepped up his preparations for a return this past week by training with Ajax.

