Christian Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle - eight months after suffering cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen is in contention to make his Brentford debut against Newcastle this weekend.

The midfielder came through 78 minutes of a second behind-closed-doors game against Rangers on Monday without any reaction.

His fitness level is now sufficient that Brentford manager Thomas Frank is expected to consider him for selection for the matchday squad on Saturday.

"It's a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family," Frank said. "When he is in training, it is really remarkable the things he has been doing."

Eriksen is still expected to build up his match minutes gradually, making it more likely he will be among the substitutes when he makes the squad this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Frank says the Arsenal game was too early for Christian Eriksen to make his return as a Brentford player, but targets the Newcastle game as a strong possibility for him to make his PL comeback

He had a rest day on Thursday and resumed training with the first team on Wednesday as they get ready for a huge clash towards the bottom of the Premier League.

Brentford are six points above the relegation places but every side below them has at least one game in hand. Newcastle have two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Eriksen played an hour in Brentford's behind-closed-doors friendly against Southend as he steps up his preparations for a return to competitive action

Eriksen created both goals in the 2-2 draw at Rangers on Monday, adding to the assist he made in a first warm-up game against Southend last week.

Sky Sports News reported then - despite playing 60 minutes in that game - the Newcastle clash was increasingly likely to mark his return to football, rather than the game at Arsenal last weekend.

He is poised to become the first known player in the Premier League to play with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted to his heart, after suffering cardiac arrest playing for Denmark last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Christian Eriksen was greeted by a standing ovation from Brentford fans ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Speaking to club media after the game at Rangers on Monday, he said: "I am actually a bit surprised my body is acting as it is.

"Of course, I have been training hard but I didn't expect it to be as good as I feel now. So it's definitely something very positive.

"It's getting more and more real. Walking onto the pitch is something I still cannot really imagine how it would feel. But I am looking forward to it."

