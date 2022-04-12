Mykhaylo Mudryk: Brentford back in talks over deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger

Brentford are back in talks over a deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The 21-year-old was one of their top targets in January but they were unable to agree a fee with Shakthar, who were asking for more than £20m.

Mudryk and Shakhtar have been unable to play since then, however, due to the suspension of the Ukrainian Premier League after Russian troops entered the country on February 24.

And, with no end to the conflict in sight, Shakhtar are open to selling all of their players this summer - encouraging the Bees to step up their pursuit of the highly-rated Ukraine U21 international.

Clubs worldwide have been able to sign players from Ukraine since FIFA and UEFA gave special dispensation last month - but the Premier League blocked them from coming to England until the summer transfer window.

The most high-profile of these transfers so far has been Vinicius Tobias's loan to Real Madrid, which contains an option to buy, while Vitao and Maycon returned to Brazil to play for Internacional and Corinthians respectively.

Lyon also signed exciting winger Tete on loan for the rest of the season - but he is unable to play against West Ham in the Europa League quarter-final second leg on Thursday night after representing Shakhtar in the Champions League group stage.

Mudryk has been part of Shakhtar's squad during the current 'World Tour For Peace', playing in the opener against Olympiakos over the weekend, and he is expected to play in the next game against Lechia Gdansk in Poland on Thursday.

