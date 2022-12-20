Ivan Toney: Brentford striker charged with further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules taking total to 262

Brentford striker Ivan Toney was originally charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in four-year period by the FA in November; Further 30 breaches alleged to have taken place between March 2017 and February 2019

Brentford's Ivan Toney has been charged with a further 30 breaches of FA betting rules.

Ivan Toney has been charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

The Brentford forward had originally been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in November.

On Tuesday evening, an FA spokeperson said: "Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"In addition to the previous charge, it is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 a further 30 times between 14 March 2017 and 18 February 2019.

"Ivan Toney has until Wednesday 4 January 2023 to provide a response."

A statement from Brentford said: "The FA have informed Brentford FC that Ivan Toney has been charged in relation to additional alleged breaches of their betting rules.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Our private discussions with Ivan and his legal representatives on this matter continue. We will make no further comment at this stage."

Toney, who was not included in England's 26-man World Cup squad, had previously revealed he had been assisting the FA with its enquiries amid allegations he gambled on matches.

After a report in the Daily Mail claimed he had been the subject of an FA investigation, he tweeted on November 5: "I'm aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion."

What are the rules on betting in football?

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting is also not allowed. Inside information is information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available, like injury or team selection news.

You are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet or to instruct someone else to do so on your behalf. Equally, you are not allowed to pass inside information on to someone else which they use for betting.

Previous high-profile players punished for betting

Other high-profile players charged and subsequently found guilty of breaking FA betting rules include current England World Cup squad member Kieran Trippier, who was banned from football activity for 10 weeks and handed a £70,000 fine for telling a friend to "lump on" the prospect of him joining Atletico Madrid before his switch from Tottenham in 2019.

Daniel Sturridge was also punished for disclosing inside information about a transfer. After initially being given a six-week suspension, his punishment was increased to a four-month ban and £150,000 fine after it was found he had instructed his brother to bet on a January 2018 move to Sevilla.

Joey Barton was given an 18-month ban in 2017 after placing 1,260 bets on football between 2006 and 2016. The punishment brought about his retirement from playing football, although the term was later reduced by five months on appeal.

How had Brentford's season panned out before the World Cup break?

Position: 10th (19 points)

Top goalscorer: Ivan Toney (11 goals)

Next three PL games: Tottenham (H), West Ham (A), Liverpool (H)

Barring the 5-1 horror show at Newcastle and the 4-0 defeat away to Aston Villa, Brentford had quashed any speculation over whether they were about to be the next victims of the fabled 'second season syndrome' by the time the Premier League paused for the World Cup last month. If it was not the case already, they appear to have very much established themselves as part of the furniture in the top flight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford.

And who could forget the way in they entered the break? Days after an embarrassing Carabao Cup shootout defeat to Gillingham, they went to the Etihad as outright underdogs, yet failed to crumble and came away with a fully deserved 2-1 win against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Bees' talisman frontman Ivan Toney was very much in the spotlight that afternoon. He responded to Gareth Southgate's decision to omit him from the England squad by scoring both goals, which left many questioning why he would not be travelling to Qatar, particularly given his exquisite penalty record and the fact he was the league's second highest scoring Englishman with 10 goals, behind only Harry Kane.

Just a few days later, it was revealed that Toney had been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules between February 2017 and January 2021.

He was part of Brentford's trip to Spain earlier this month and played an active part in mid-season friendlies against Bordeaux, Celta Vigo and Wolfsburg, but then came Tuesday's news of an additional charge of a further 30 alleged breaches.

If those allegations against him are proven, the striker could face a lengthy ban. Given the fact he has scored 11 of Brentford's 26 goals in all competitions so far this term - with Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa following up with three each - you do get the feeling the Bees will be looking over their shoulder somewhat with regards to developments in the saga.

Dan Long