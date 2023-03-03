Thomas Frank: Brentford manager shares Ivan Toney's disappointment and 'surprise' over betting case leaks

Thomas Frank says he shares Ivan Toney's disappointment and "surprise" over details of his ongoing FA betting case being leaked this week.

After the Daily Mail revealed Toney had admitted to some of the 262 alleged breaches of gambling rules, while denying others, the striker said via Instagram that his lawyers will be writing to the FA to request a "leak inquiry".

The 26-year-old also described how the last time "stories have appeared in the newspapers" was before selection for the England World Cup squad, from which Toney was omitted - and now Brentford boss Frank has also questioned why information has come out.

"We share the disappointment of Ivan in terms of the leaks for a confidential case. That surprised me massively," he said, ahead of Brentford's Monday Night Football game against Fulham. "The timing of the leaks just before the World Cup and the March international break.

"The talk about there [being] a potential ban as long as up to six months disappointed us, and then we share the disappointment of talk that Ivan trained badly with the England squad, what is that?

Brentford

Fulham Monday 6th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

"It's his first time with the England squad, I've never met a player that wouldn't do everything they can on the training pitch or do well to impress the gaffer.

"I can only talk about Ivan from what I see every day, he's a fantastic person around the group. He's got that unique emotional intelligence to be aware of the lowest player and to the top players and every staff member. He trains well.

"He's clearly the number two in England as a striker, it's proven with the goals and performances."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that the case is now back in the hands of the FA.

Toney had originally been charged over 232 alleged breaches of betting rules in November, shortly before England's 2022 World Cup squad was announced, with the charges relating to incidents occurring between February 2017 and January 2021. The following month, Toney was charged with a further 30 alleged breaches of FA betting rules.

Toney's statement on Instagram read: "I was shocked and disappointed to see press speculation yesterday and today about the FA investigation process concerning me after I have been told by the FA that it is a confidential process until any decision has been made.

"It is especially disturbing for me to read that the FA is saying I shall be banned from football for six months before there has even been a hearing and it does make me worried about the process.

"My lawyers will be writing to the FA to request that they conduct a leak inquiry, as this is the second time stories have appeared in the newspapers - the last time was just before the selection for the England World Cup squad.

"As I continue to be told the investigation is meant to be confidential, I am unable to provide any further comment and shall continue to concentrate on my football."

Image: Sky Sports News understands Ivan Toney is facing a ban of at least six months if he is found to have bet on his own team

The FA will now go through Toney's response to the charges before issuing a hearing date. It will be then down to an Independent Regulatory Commission to reach a verdict and issue a subsequent punishment.

The commission will decide whether to dismiss or uphold any charges denied by Toney, based on the evidence, and will take into account his unique set of circumstances. They will then take a cumulative look at all the offences before deciding his punishment.

Sky Sports News understands Toney is facing a ban of at least six months if he is found to have bet on his own team. He was playing for Scunthorpe, Wigan, Peterborough and Brentford during the period in question from 2017 to 2021.

It is in Brentford's interests that Toney be banned as soon as possible so that he can be available for as many games as possible next season. Any ban will include the summer months and the Bees are in a strong position in the table this term.

What are the rules on betting in football?

Betting on football is banned worldwide for all players, managers, coaches, club staff, directors and licensed agents involved in the game within the Premier League, EFL, National League, Women's Super League, Women's Championship and the Northern, Southern and Isthmian leagues.

Participants covered by the ban are prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world.

The ban also includes betting on any other football-related matter such as the transfer of players, managerial appointments or team selection.

The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting is also not allowed. Inside information is information that you are aware of due to your position in the game and which is not publicly available, like injury or team selection news.

You are not allowed to use inside information to place a bet or to instruct someone else to do so on your behalf. Equally, you are not allowed to pass inside information on to someone else which they use for betting.