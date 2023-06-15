Brentford: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Brentford will begin their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the visit of Tottenham on Sunday August 13, live on Sky Sports.

The Bees will then travel to Craven Cottage to face west London rivals Fulham on August 19, before closing the first month of their third season in the top flight a week later on August 26, when Crystal Palace travel to the Gtech Community Stadium.

The second meeting with Fulham will take place on May 4. Thomas Frank's side face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 28 and at home on March 2.

On Boxing Day, Brentford host Wolves, with their first league fixture of 2024 coming on January 13, when Nottingham Forest travel to the capital. Following that match, the winter break will begin, ending one week later.

The final day of the Premier League season is on Sunday May 19, where the Bees will round off their campaign by hosting Newcastle.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

13: Tottenham (h) - Live on Sky Sports; kick-off 2pm

19: Fulham (a)

26: Crystal Palace (h)

September

2: Bournemouth (h)

16: Newcastle (a)

23: Everton (h)

30: Nottingham Forest (a)

October

7: Manchester United (a)

21: Burnley (h)

28: Chelsea (a)

November

4: West Ham (h)

11: Liverpool (a)

25: Arsenal (h)

December

2: Luton Town (h)

5: Brighton (a)

9: Sheffield United (a)

16: Aston Villa (h)

23: Manchester City (a)

26: Wolves (h)

30: Crystal Palace (a)

January

13: Nottingham Forest (h)

30: Tottenham (a)

February

3: Manchester City (h)

10: Wolverhampton (a)

17: Liverpool (h)

24: West Ham (a)

March

2: Chelsea (h)

9: Arsenal (a)

16: Burnley (a)

30: Manchester United (h)

April

2: Brighton (h)

6: Aston Villa (a)

13: Sheffield United (h)

20: Luton Town (a)

27: Everton (a)

May

4: Fulham (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

19: Newcastle (h)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.