Notts County appoint Neal Ardley as new manager

Notts County have appointed former AFC Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley as their new manager.

The 46-year-old becomes The Magpies' third manager of the season, following the sackings of Kevin Nolan in August and Harry Kewell in November.

County chairman Alan Hardy said: "Having enjoyed very productive discussions with Neal and following close consultation with the board and key staff, I am very confident we have selected the right man to deliver our short and long-term targets.

Harry Kewell was sacked by Notts County after less than three months in the role

"Our biggest priority is preserving our proud status as the world's oldest Football League club and in Neal we have someone who knows what it takes to survive.

"Neither he nor I are under any illusions it's going to be easy but we are both confident of achieving this very important aim.

"Beyond that, Neal has demonstrated an ability to win promotion from League Two and sustain a club at a higher level. I hope, in time, he will be able to deliver the same for us."

Ardley, who only left AFC Wimbledon earlier this month, added: "I would like to say a huge thank you to the chairman for giving me the opportunity to manage such a magnificent club.

Kevin Nolan was sacked in August, despite leading Notts County to the play-offs last season

"There are few clubs who could have tempted me into such a quick return to management following what was obviously an emotional departure from Wimbledon, a club I love dearly.

"But the chance to manage Notts County is one I couldn't let pass and I will come back from my break fully refreshed and determined to drive us up the table."

Ardley will be assisted at Meadow Lane by Neil Cox.