Sol Campbell considered for vacant Macclesfield Town manager's role

Sol Campbell has previously held talks with Oxford United over a managerial vacancy

Sol Campbell is one of the candidates Macclesfield Town have spoken to about becoming their next manager, according to Sky sources.

Campbell is keen to get into club management and has recently been coaching under Aidy Boothroyd with England U21s.

The former Tottenham, Arsenal and England defender was with the coaching staff for friendly games in Italy and Denmark earlier this year.

He previously had discussions with Oxford United, who decided to appoint Karl Robinson back in March.

Macclesfield, who were promoted to League Two last season, are bottom of the table and have won one league game all season. The club have been without a manager since firing Mark Yates on October 8.