League Two highlights and round-up: Scunthorpe off the bottom, Exeter stay top with draw

Scunthorpe lifted themselves off the base of the League Two table after a comprehensive 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Morecambe - their first victory of the season.

After six defeats in their opening six games, Jamie Proctor settled Iron nerves when he tapped home from close-range after 25 minutes, before Kevin van Veen added a second eight minutes later.

And by half time, the game was done and dusted as Matthew Lund slid home a reserved third to ensure Stevenage replaced them at the foot of the standings.

Boro, meanwhile, were unfortunate to lose 3-2 to Carlisle in their first game under caretaker boss Mark Sampson, despite goals from Kurtis Guthrie either side of half-time.

Exeter left it late to maintain their status as league leaders, with Nicky Law scoring a penalty two minutes into stoppage time to secure a 2-2 draw against Leyton Orient.

Swindon moved up to second after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Macclesfield, while Colchester's Luke Prosser lifted Forest Green above the Robins in to second with a first-half own-goal.

Northampton ended Newport's unbeaten start with a simple 2-0 win at Sixfields and there were goals aplenty as Cambridge overcame 10-man Crewe 3-2 at Gresty Road.

Ryan Broom's double saw Cheltenham oust Salford 2-0 and elsewhere, Grimsby hit two goals in the final nine minutes at Boundary Park to stun Oldham and claim a 2-2 draw.

Crawley beat Mansfield 1-0 thanks to Bez Lubala's goal, while a Liam Kinsella own-goal extended Walsall's losing run as they were defeated 1-0 at home to Bradford and Port Vale beat Plymouth by the same scoreline.