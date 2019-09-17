League Two highlights and round-up: Exeter win to stay top

Exeter boss Matt Taylor

Exeter extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to three points after beating Port Vale 2-0 at St James Park.

Ryan Bowman and a Kieran Kennedy own goal in the final 10 minutes earned the Grecians the win, while Crewe moved up to second with a 2-1 victory at Leyton Orient.

Cheltenham occupy the final automatic-promotion spot after beating Bradford 3-2. Ben Tozer struck with 10 minutes to go to seal the win for the home side at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Swindon, level on points with Cheltenham, were thumped 3-0 at home by Colchester, while Forest Green, also on 17 points, drew 0-0 at Carlisle.

Newport slipped to sixth after drawing 1-1 at Macclesfield, while Crawley occupy the final play-off spot thanks to the point earned in their 2-2 draw with Plymouth.

Cambridge moved up to eighth with a thumping 4-0 win at Mansfield, Northampton rose to 10th after a 1-0 win at Stevenage, who stay bottom of the table, and Grimsby are in 11th after losing 1-0 at Salford. who themselves earned a first win since the opening day of the season.

Scunthorpe built on their first win of the season at the weekend with a 2-2 draw against Oldham, while Morecambe were beaten 1-0 at home by Walsall.