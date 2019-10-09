Leyton Orient and Port Vale fined by Football Association for failing to control players

Leyton Orient and Port Vale have been fined by the Football Association for failing to control their players during the 3-3 draw between the clubs last month.

The Sky Bet League Two clash on September 28 saw players from both sides involved in a second-half melee, sparked after Vale defender James Gibbons had reacted angrily to Orient striker Conor Wilkinson's tumble in the box.

The clubs were charged three days later, and on Wednesday a statement posted on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: "@leytonorientfc and @OfficialPVFC have been fined £2,000 and £1,750 respectively following their @EFL League Two fixture on 28 September 2019.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Leyton Orient and Port Vale

"Both clubs failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in the 64th minute."