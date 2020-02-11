League Two highlights and round-up: Swindon, Crewe win

Swindon boss Richie Wellens

Jordan Lyden chose the perfect time to score his first goal for Swindon as his second-half header was enough to see off Northampton 1-0 and keep his side top of Sky Bet League Two.

The former Aston Villa midfielder headed home Eoin Doyle's deep cross after 77 minutes to break the deadlock in a tight game against their fellow promotion hopefuls.

Chris Porter scored twice for Crewe as they stay second following a 2-1 win at home to Crawley.

The Alex broke the deadlock after 72 minutes when Callum Ainley was brought down in the penalty area by Jamie Sendles-White. Porter stepped up to score.

Crawley equalised from the spot six minutes from time, Nathan Ferguson converting after Porter fouled Jordan Tunnicliffe, but the striker made amends as he snatched victory at the death, heading home unmarked at the back post.

Third-placed Exeter made the most of David Wheater's first-half dismissal as they crushed Oldham 5-1 at St James Park.

Jayden Richardson gave the Grecians the lead, but their joy was short-lived as Wheater headed in an equaliser from six yards.

Wheater was sent off for deliberate handball shortly before the break and Matt Jay converted from the penalty spot.

Exeter added a stunning third when Archie Collins let fly from 25 yards and Ryan Bowman made it four with a back-post header, before Brennan Dickenson capped a fine display with a fifth in stoppage time.

Ryan Hardie snatched Plymouth a 3-2 win at Salford as they pulled clear in fourth.

He kept his composure in the area and slotted home in time added on after Ammies substitute James Wilson had twice cancelled out strikes from Byron Moore and Antoni Sarcevic, who scored a stunning goal with the outside of his boot.

Charles Vernam's hat-trick earned Grimsby an impressive 3-2 win at play-off chasing Colchester, who had led twice through Luke Prosser and Theo Robinson - his 12th goal of the season.

Reuben Reid scored the only goal as Cheltenham claimed a 1-0 win at Carlisle to keep their promotion push on track, while Stuart McCall was celebrating a first win since returning to Bradford as his side hit back to beat rock-bottom Stevenage 3-1.

Two goals in five second-half minutes from Shay McCartan turned the game in the Bantams' favour after Charlie Carter had fired Stevenage in front.

Lee Novak added a third deep into stoppage time to leave Boro eight points adrift at the bottom following Morecambe's 2-0 win against Macclesfield.

Toumani Diagouraga's close-range finish put the Shrimps in front and they doubled their advantage when Aaron Wildig's deflected effort beat Jonathan Mitchell.

Nine-man Port Vale held on for a 3-2 win at Forest Green. Tom Pope's brace added to Shaun Brisley's opener to put the Valiants firmly in control.

Rovers pulled one back through a Carl Winchester penalty before the same player scored his second in the fifth minute of stoppage time after Mitchell Clark had been sent off.

Pope saw red in the seventh minute of time added on, but there was not enough time for Forest Green to grab an unlikely equaliser.

Mal Benning's own goal earned Leyton Orient a 2-1 win against struggling Mansfield, Ipswich loanee Idris El Mizouni scored his first goal for Cambridge to help them to a 2-0 win at Scunthorpe, while Newport and Walsall played out a goalless draw.