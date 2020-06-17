Barrow promoted to League Two after being crowned National League champions

Ian Evatt's Barrow side were four points clear at the top of the league

Barrow have been promoted to English Football League's League Two after being crowned National League champions.

Barrow return to the EFL after 48 years, they were top of the National League by four points when the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season.

The National League said, following a vote by all of their clubs, that the standings have been decided on an "unweighted points-per-game" basis, subject to FA Council approval.

The ordinary resolution received the support of a significant majority of clubs in each division.

Play-offs will take place with Harrogate and Notts County entering at the semi-final stage, while Yeovil, Boreham Wood, Halifax and Barnet will be in the quarter-finals.

The play-offs are "subject to the competition rules and the applicable government guidance on the phased return of elite sport".

National League chief executive officer Michael Tattersall said: "I congratulate each of our champions clubs on their successful campaigns.

"The enforced curtailment of our season does nothing to discredit the quality of the football played and I am pleased that our clubs have overwhelmingly supported the award of their titles.

"We can now also look towards the completion of end of season play-offs."

King's Lynn Town and Wealdstone have been promoted to the National League after winning the North and South divisions respectively.

The number of teams relegated from the league will be determined when League Two reaches a resolution on their season.

There will be no relegation from National League North and National League South.