League Two highlights and round-up: Newport stay top despite defeat

Newport missed the chance to increase their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two after slipping to a 3-2 defeat away at Carlisle.

A Lewis Alessandra penalty and two goals from Jon Mellish had put the Cumbrians into a commanding lead, and though Jamie Devitt and Josh Sheehan sparked a comeback inside the last 10 minutes, it wasn't enough to snatch a point at Brunton Park.

Cambridge kept pace with the leaders after a 2-1 win over Salford.

Ian Henderson struck the opener to put the Ammies ahead in front of Richie Wellens, who looks set to take over after Graham Alexander was sacked last month.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Carlisle and Newport

But Jack Iredale levelled the clash with his first Cambridge goal before the break and Joe Ironside's penalty shortly afterwards sealed victory for Mark Bonner's men.

Forest Green held on to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 at the New Lawn.

Birmingham loanee Odin Bailey opened the scoring with a 20-yard strike after half-an-hour but Josh Wright hit back 11 minutes later.

However, Rovers substitute Matty Stevens came off the bench to score what proved to be the winner late on.

1:37 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Cambridge and Salford

Fourth-placed Exeter were held to an entertaining 2-2 draw by Morecambe.

Joel Randall put the Grecians ahead, but two goals in six minutes from Carlos Mendes-Gomes and Stephen Hendrie turned the tie on its head until Jake Taylor scored his fourth goal in five games to snare a point.

The misery continued for winless Southend, who were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Bradford at the Utilita Energy Stadium.

All three goals came before the break for Stuart McCall's side, as Callum Cooke, Elliot Watt and Harry Pritchard were all on target in an easy win.

1:45 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Colchester and Stevenage

Meanwhile, teenager Harry Clarke scored the winner as Oldham came from behind to beat Cheltenham 2-1 and Jevani Brown hit a superb hat-trick as Colchester beat Stevenage 3-1.

Barrow were denied the chance to make it three wins in a row as Montel Gibson's strike on the hour-mark earned Grimsby a 1-0 win at Blundell Park, with Bolton's troubles continuing with a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Mansfield.

Veteran defender Mat Sadler scored the winner as Walsall beat Crawley 1-0, while Otis Khan's goal earned Tranmere a 1-0 win over Harrogate - their first away win of the season.