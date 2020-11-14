League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge held, Mansfield win

Matthew Platt's injury-time equaliser for Barrow denies Cambridge in Sky Bet League Two; Cheltenham go third with 2-1 victory at Carlisle; bottom club Southend beat hosts Walsall 1-0 to claim their first win of the season

Saturday 14 November 2020 17:57, UK

Cambridge United missed the chance to go top of League Two after being held to a 1-1 draw by Barrow.

With Newport not playing on Saturday, United had the opportunity to leapfrog them at the top and looked on track to do so after Joe Ironside put them in front at the Abbey Stadium. But Matthew Platt struck late for Barrow to deny them.

They remain second, while Cheltenham moved up to third with a 2-1 win at Carlisle. Will Boyle and a Conor Thomas penalty in the first half sealed that win for Michael Duff's side.

Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Cambridge United and Barrow

Exeter are fourth as they stretched their unbeaten run with a 2-2 draw at Bradford, while Forest Green slipped to fifth after losing 2-1 at home to Mansfield - in Nigel Clough's first league game in charge of the Stags.

Colchester round off the top seven in League Two after a Jevani Brown brace saw off Leyton Orient in a 2-1 home win.

Highlights of Mansfield's 2-1 win at Forest Green Rovers

Southend claimed a first win of the season as Emile Acquah struck late in a 1-0 win at Walsall, although it wasn't enough to lift them off the bottom of the table.

That is because 23rd-placed Scunthorpe also won as they saw off Oldham 2-0 at Boundary Park. Jacob Bedeau and Kevin van Veen scored the goals for the Iron.

Highlights of Scunthorpe's 2-0 victory at Oldham

Elsewhere, there was a thrilling 4-3 win for Tranmere as they came from behind to beat 10-man Port Vale. Kieron Morris got the decisive goal in the sixth minute of added time.

Harrogate and Crawley drew 1-1, as did Morecambe and Stevenage.

