League Two highlights and round-up: Cambridge, Bolton win; Cheltenham beaten

Paul Mullin broke a 35-year-old goalscoring record as Cambridge took over at the top of Sky Bet League Two following a dramatic 2-1 win at Carlisle.

Striker Mullin scored his 25th league goal to put the U's in front and break David Crown's club record for the most goals in a league campaign.

Lewis Alessandra fired in an equaliser in the 79th minute, but Adam May snatched a stoppage-time winner for Cambridge following a swift counter-attack.

Cheltenham lost top spot after slipping to a 1-0 defeat at Morecambe, with Liam McAlinden scoring the only goal of the game after 20 minutes.

Tranmere moved into the automatic promotion places with a 1-1 draw at home to Mansfield.

Kaiyne Woolery's fierce strike in added time at the end of the first half gave Rovers the lead, but the Stags levelled after 76 minutes through Stephen Quinn's stunning volley from just inside the area.

Eoin Doyle's 16th goal of the season moved Bolton above promotion rivals Forest Green in a 1-0 win that stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games.

The only goal of the game came in the 39th minute when Nathan Delfouneso beat Baily Cargill down the right and sent over a pinpoint cross for Doyle to volley home.

Five points separate the top six teams, while at the other end, second-bottom Southend moved three points clear of Grimsby following a 1-0 win at Harrogate.

Aaron Martin had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half and it was Southend who grabbed the winner in the 69th minute when Ashley Nathaniel-George slammed home after a goalmouth melee.

Barrow are three points in front of the Shrimpers after they were beaten by a late penalty at Stevenage.

Elliott List tapped in the opening goal for Boro at the near post after 53 minutes, but Calvin Andrew's header from Brad Barry's cross hauled the Bluebirds level after 78 minutes.

Luke Norris' 87th-minute spot-kick snatched the points for Stevenage.

Exeter ended a run of three successive defeats as Gary Bowyer's first game in charge of Salford ended in a 1-0 defeat at St James Park, with Matt Jay scoring the only goal of the game.

Andy Cook scored the fifth goal of his loan spell to earn Bradford a 2-1 win at Colchester.

Teenager Kian Scales' first professional goal - a superb curling effort into the top corner - put the Bantams in front, but Colchester levelled three minutes before the break through Frank Nouble's header.

Cook headed home what turned out to be the winner just before the hour.

Port Vale made it back-to-back victories with a 3-1 win at Crawley.

Tom Conlon's half-volley was cancelled out on the stroke of half-time through Ashley Nadesan's smart header, but second-half efforts from Nathan Smith and David Worrall secured the points.

Conor Wilkinson's third goal in as many games and a Dan Kemp curler earned Leyton Orient a 2-1 win against Oldham, who had pulled one back through Alfie McCalmont, while Caolan Lavery rescued Walsall a point at Grimsby, who had gone in front through James Hanson.