League Two highlights and round-up: Hartlepool win, Sutton beaten

Hartlepool scored a dramatic late winner to earn all three points in a 1-0 win against Crawley on their return to the Football League at Victoria Park.

Manager Dave Challinor oversaw his first game in the EFL and had to wait until the 88th minute for his first goal when Gavin Hollohan slotted the ball in the bottom corner to get the Pools off to a winning start.

However, it was late despair for fellow new boys Sutton after they fell to a 2-1 defeat in stoppage-time against Forest Green at The Fully Charged New Lawn.

The home side broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when striker Matt Stevens sent a looping header over the 'keeper at the back post.

Sutton scored their first goal in Football League history when Omar Bugiel levelled but were unable to hold on for a point when Ebou Adams nodded home to give Forest Green an opening-day win.

There was plenty of late drama elsewhere as Harrogate rounded off a five-goal thriller with an added-time winner of their own as they beat Rochdale 3-2.

It was the first time supporters were able to witness Football League action at the EnviroVent Stadium and, much to the home fans' joy, Warren Burrell grabbed a late winner in a 3-2 victory after his side gave away a two-goal advantage earlier in the game.

Danny Johnson helped Mansfield pick up all three points by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty six minutes into added time against 10-man Bristol Rovers for a 2-1 win.

Port Vale fell to an opening-day loss for the first time in 15 years as they tasted a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegated Northampton. Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was sent off on his debut for the visitors just before the hour mark.

Newport scored an 88th-minute winner through 42-year-old veteran Kevin Ellison - he met a Ryan Haynes cross and looped a header over Oldham goalkeeper Danny Rogers in front of the travelling Exiles fans to win 1-0.

Salford and Leyton Orient earned a point apiece as they drew 1-1 at the Peninsula Stadium. New signing Omar Beckles put Orient into the lead on his debut before Matthew Willock fired home a screamer from the edge of the area just before half-time.

Swindon came from a goal down to beat Scunthorpe 3-1 at The Sands Venue Stadium. Ryan Loft's penalty put the hosts 1-0 up before three second-half Swindon goals sealed the points.

Stevenage beat Barrow 1-0 when Jake Reeves scored just after half-time and Callum McManaman scored the only goal as Tranmere sunk Walsall.

Promotion favourites Bradford were held to a goalless draw against Exeter at St James Park, while Carlisle and Colchester also remained scoreless.