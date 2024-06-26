League One 2024/25 fixtures, dates, schedule: Barnsley vs Mansfield begins season on Sky Sports+

Every game from the opening weekend of the EFL season across the Championship, League One and League Two will be shown live on Sky Sports+ for the first time; Birmingham, Huddersfield and Rotherham were relegated, while Stockport, Mansfield, Wrexham, Crawley Town were promoted
Wednesday 26 June 2024 09:55, UK
The 2024/25 Sky Bet League One season starts on Friday August 9 as Barnsley host Mansfield on Sky Sports+, with Birmingham, Huddersfield and Wrexham playing on Saturday.
The scale of Sky Sports+ will be showcased across the first weekend, starting on Friday August 9, of the new EFL season with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a landmark first in broadcasting history.
Across the course of the season, more than 1000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.
Barnsley - who reached last season's play-offs - host Mansfield on Friday evening, before the remaining League One fixtures on Saturday August 10 with kick-off at 5.30pm.
Birmingham host Reading, while fellow relegated sides Huddersfield and Rotherham face trips to Peterborough and Exeter respectively.
Meanwhile, after back-to-back promotions, Hollywood-owned Wrexham begin life in League One by hosting Wycombe Wanderers. League Two play-off winners Crawley also welcome Blackpool in their opening game.
Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.
With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.
Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.
And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.
Within seven days of today's EFL fixture release, all broadcast-selected matches will be allocated until the end of September.
And before the start of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be allocated until the FA Cup third round in early January.
This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs with almost six months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.
Barnsley vs Mansfield Town - kick-off 8pm
Birmingham vs Reading
Bristol Rovers vs Northampton
Burton vs Lincoln
Crawley vs Blackpool
Exeter vs Rotherham
Leyton Orient vs Bolton
Peterborough vs Huddersfield
Stevenage vs Shrewsbury
Stockport vs Cambridge
Wigan vs Charlton
Wrexham vs Wycombe
