League One 2024/25 fixtures, dates, schedule: Barnsley vs Mansfield begins season on Sky Sports+

The 2024/25 Sky Bet League One season starts on Friday August 9 as Barnsley host Mansfield on Sky Sports+, with Birmingham, Huddersfield and Wrexham playing on Saturday.

The scale of Sky Sports+ will be showcased across the first weekend, starting on Friday August 9, of the new EFL season with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a landmark first in broadcasting history.

Across the course of the season, more than 1000 EFL games will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ with every team featuring more than 20 times, at no extra cost to Sky Sports subscribers.

Barnsley - who reached last season's play-offs - host Mansfield on Friday evening, before the remaining League One fixtures on Saturday August 10 with kick-off at 5.30pm.

Birmingham host Reading, while fellow relegated sides Huddersfield and Rotherham face trips to Peterborough and Exeter respectively.

Meanwhile, after back-to-back promotions, Hollywood-owned Wrexham begin life in League One by hosting Wycombe Wanderers. League Two play-off winners Crawley also welcome Blackpool in their opening game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Some of the best goals from the 2023/24 Sky Bet League One season

What is Sky Sports+?

Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.

With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, Sky Sports+ makes it easier for fans to find and watch their team.

How many of my team's matches will be live on Sky?

Every League One and League Two team will be featured live on Sky at least 20 times next season.

And every one of the 24 Championship clubs will be live on Sky at least 24 times.

When will more TV selections be announced?

Within seven days of today's EFL fixture release, all broadcast-selected matches will be allocated until the end of September.

And before the start of the 2024/25 season, all TV selections will be allocated until the FA Cup third round in early January.

This is a landmark commitment, providing fans and clubs with almost six months' notice, an increase from the five weeks' notice given across the majority of the 2023/24 season.

The opening weekend League One games - with every game live on Sky Sports +

Friday August 9

Barnsley vs Mansfield Town - kick-off 8pm

Saturday August 10 - all games kick off at 5.30pm

Birmingham vs Reading

Bristol Rovers vs Northampton

Burton vs Lincoln

Crawley vs Blackpool

Exeter vs Rotherham

Leyton Orient vs Bolton

Peterborough vs Huddersfield

Stevenage vs Shrewsbury

Stockport vs Cambridge

Wigan vs Charlton

Wrexham vs Wycombe

Barnsley fixtures

Birmingham fixtures

Blackpool fixtures

Bolton fixtures

Bristol Rovers fixtures

Burton fixtures

Cambridge fixtures

Charlton fixtures

Crawley fixtures

Exeter fixtures

Huddersfield fixtures

Leyton Orient fixtures

Lincoln fixtures

Mansfield fixtures

Northampton fixtures

Peterborough fixtures

Reading fixtures

Rotherham fixtures

Shrewsbury fixtures

Stevenage fixtures

Stockport fixtures

Wigan fixtures

Wrexham fixtures

Wycombe fixtures

Image: Watch your EFL team more than 20 times a season from August

Championship, League One or League Two fan? Your team will be live on Sky Sports at least 20 times next season!

Matches will be broadcast live across existing Sky Sports channels or on the brand-new Sky Sports+, at no extra cost.

Find out more here…

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Find out more here...