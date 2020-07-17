Adebayo Akinfenwa: Wycombe Wanderers striker signs one-year contract extension
Last Updated: 17/07/20 7:55pm
Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a one-year contract extension at Wycombe Wanderers following the club’s promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.
The 38-year-old extended his four-year stay at Adams Park after helping them earn promotion to English football's second tier for the first time in the club's 133-year history.
He wrote on Instagram: "I've got to thank God. The journey continues. I'm proud, honoured & blessed to have signed another year with [Wycombe].
"The last four years have been epic and cultivated with Monday night's achievement, I'm looking forward to making more memories."
View this post on Instagram
1st I’ve got to thank God 🙏🏿🙏🏿 The journey continues. I’m proud, honoured & blessed to have signed another year with @wwfcofficial. The last 4yrs have been epic & cultivated with Monday nights achievement, I’m looking forward to making more memories. Ps for the ppl in the back I’ve signed another year 😂😂😂😂 #LoveItwhenAPlanComesTogether #ATeam #TheLastDance #MJSwag #BMO #Beast20 #ByGodsGrace 🙏🏿💙
Wycombe beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Tuesday.
Jurgen Klopp sent Akinfenwa, a Liverpool fan, a congratulatory video message after his play-off success and invited him to celebrate their Premier League title win with the team.
Club captain Matt Bloomfield, top scorer Joe Jacobson and ever-present defender Anthony Stewart have also all signed multi-year deals to extend their stays with the club.
Alex Pattison triggered a clause in his contract to extend his stay for another year.