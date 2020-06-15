Black Lives Matter: Grimsby Town condemn supporters who disrupted event

Grimsby have said the fans responsible "are not welcome" at Blundell Park

Grimsby have said that supporters wearing club shirts and singing songs as they attempted to disrupt a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday "are not welcome" at the club.

Police formed a cordon to ensure the demonstration could continue during the event, with some throwing sand at officers and chanting at those involved in the march.

The perpetrators sang England and Grimsby football songs and shouted 'all lives matter' as they attempted to derail the protests.

A statement from the club said: "The club has seen reports of the behaviour of certain individuals wearing Town shirts and chanting songs associated with the club at the Black Lives Matter march at Cleethorpes on Saturday.

"Grimsby Town Football Club condemns such behaviour unreservedly.

"We cannot control who wears such shirts and what they say, but we can and we do make it clear to them that they are not welcome at Blundell Park and appropriate action will be taken against them at the stadium."

