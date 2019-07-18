Bury 'safe and secure' after rescue package approved, says owner Steve Dale

Bury have secured a Company Voluntary Arrangement which should help stabilise the club after a period of financial uncertainty

Bury owner Steve Dale has declared the club safe after securing a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) giving them more time to sort out their financial difficulties.

In a statement issued via the official website, the club will now work with the EFL over the next few days on 'outstanding issues' but so far there is no mention of a potential points deduction.

The Shakers were facing a winding-up petition as they owe approximately £277,000 to HM Revenue & Customs with a High Court hearing scheduled for last week adjourned until Friday.

However, although hailing "a major day" for the club, a CVA qualifies as an insolvency event which does mean the Shakers could face a 12-point penalty going into the new season.

Dale, who only took over the club last December, also took the opportunity to launch a scathing attack on some fans' behaviour and their 'social media spin and lies' but called for unity moving forward.

In a statement, Dale said: "Not to bring matters down I feel I must address the unacceptable face of football.

"The social media garbage pedalled by the same few is not needed and bears no relation to the truth, I can't see how attacking my family has anything to do with Bury FC issues but again it's the same mindless few.

"I accept emotions can run high, it's a passionate sport, but if we can put these things behind us and all get together we will ensure our club has a great season in unity.