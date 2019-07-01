Manchester City to evict Bury from Carrington training ground

Cash-strapped Bury have been asked to leave their Carrington Training Ground by landlords Manchester City.

Manchester City have told Bury to leave their Carrington Training Complex after seeing the facilities at their former base significantly deteriorate, Sky Sports understand.

The Premier League champions left the site in 2014 when they moved to the state-of-the-art City Football Academy next door to the Etihad Stadium.

League One side Bury then moved into the facility rent-free but have been told they've failed to uphold their agreement to maintain the upkeep of the training base.

The standards of the pitches and buildings have fallen into significant disrepair with Bury's players returning for pre-season training today to find no manager, no coaching staff, physio or ground staff.

The groundsman was sacked without being replaced and as a result the grass was too long to train on, forcing the players to train in the gym.

Cash-strapped Bury, facing a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs, have been given until October to completely move out and hand the site back.

Manchester City will then renovate the facilities to bring them back up to the Premier League standards which they left them in five years ago.

Sky Sports have contacted Bury who said they had heard nothing from Manchester City.