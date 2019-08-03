EFL suspends second Bury fixture against Accrington Stanley

Bury have had their first two league games of the season suspended over financial worries

The EFL has suspended Bury's second fixture of the season against Accrington Stanley as the club's financial crisis continues.

The Shakers' opener against MK Dons, due to take place on August 3, was suspended after the club failed to satisfy the EFL that they have the necessary finances in place.

The club was given until noon on Friday to produce suitable proof to satisfy the that they have the necessary finances in place to settle debts and pay off creditors, and although progress was made, it still fell short of the EFL's demands.

The club have already been handed a 12-point docking for the season after entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in order to try to clear some of their debts.

An EFL statement read: "The information provided is still not enough to demonstrate that the club has the ability to immediately settle all football debts, meet the obligations to unsecured creditors and ensure the club has the appropriate financial resources for the 2019/20 season."

Bury chairman Steve Dale reacted to the statement by calling the EFL "the destroyer of clubs" and calling the incident the "biggest injustice I have ever seen".

"Again after submitting all that was asked from the EFL from our Lawyer, we got a call late tonight saying they are postponing our fixture with Accrington Stanley," he said in a statement.

"Why did they not wait until Monday to again postpone our fixture if something was missing, we have the weekend to get any information to them, but no once again they prove they are clearly 'the destroyer of clubs' where malice and vindictive actions take precedence over the whole premise of the EFL to help clubs.

"I could've gone into the ill truths last time, that tried to discredit me and can disprove any allegations about me, but this beats them all, the deal was struck with our lawyer and we were just waiting for them to say all is good so we can sign our players who 100 per cent want to play for Bury and have waited patiently."

Bury's third game of the season is away to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, scheduled for Tuesday August 13.