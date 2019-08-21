Bury's plight with EFL explained: How has it come to this?

Bury could be thrown out of the Football League by the end of the week

Bury face expulsion from the EFL if owner Steve Dale is unable to prove they can pay off creditors and show adequate operational funding by Friday. But how has it come to this?

The Shakers have been given a 12-point penalty in League One and are yet to play a league game this season, after failing to meet multiple deadlines over the past few months to clarify the club's financial obligations.

Meanwhile, the EFL have expressed their constant dissatisfaction with Steve Dale's plan to solve the club's financial problems, meaning that the club could disappear from the Football League if they do not meet the requirements of their insolvency policy.

Here, Sky Sports News reporter Alan Myers looks at the club's plight since Dale's takeover and what would happen if they would be thrown out of this season's League One...

How did it get to this point?

Current owner Steve Dale bought the club from previous owner Stuart Day for £1 in December 2018 and, following a period of due diligence, explained that the club's financial situation was much more dire than he had previously realised.

2:41 Former Bury FC director Joy Hart has chained herself to Gigg Lane in a plea for help, as the club face being thrown out of the EFL on Friday due to financial difficulties Former Bury FC director Joy Hart has chained herself to Gigg Lane in a plea for help, as the club face being thrown out of the EFL on Friday due to financial difficulties

According to the EFL, in December 2018 Dale started to fail to provide proof of source and sufficiency funding, including not being able to pay the players and staff, and this has happened repeatedly in the following months up to the start of the season.

The EFL continue to request this proof of information which has led to the current situation of suspended games and ultimately, the notice of withdrawal of its share.

What can happen to Bury?

Bury already have a 12 point deduction this season as a result of an insolvency event taking place, relating to the approval of a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA).

1:16 Bury owner Steve Dale says the offers he's receiving for the League One club are not legitimate Bury owner Steve Dale says the offers he's receiving for the League One club are not legitimate

In addition to this, the club have also failed to fulfil their fixtures so far: five league games, including Saturday's fixture at Tranmere Rovers, and one Carabao cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday which could - if they remain in the league - carry further possible points deductions as a result.

With regards to the Carabao Cup, due to their first round game against Sheffield Wednesday being suspended, the league subsequently awarded the tie to Bury's opponents and effectively threw them out of the competition.

If current owner Steve Dale does not provide the league with the relevant information, in particular proof of source and sufficiency funding, the club's EFL membership will be terminated and Bury will no longer be part of the English Football League.

The club would then be free to make an application to the Football Association to re-join a league competition further down the English football pyramid from season 2020/21, but it is unclear what the procedure would be if Bury do not apply to re-join the competition for next year.

1:00 EFL chief executive Debbie Jevans explains why Bury’s opening fixture of the season has been postponed and what the organisation are doing to help the League One club EFL chief executive Debbie Jevans explains why Bury’s opening fixture of the season has been postponed and what the organisation are doing to help the League One club

However, the EFL are continuing to talk with the current ownership in an attempt to achieve a resolution ahead of a Notice of Withdrawal deadline of Friday August 23.

What could be the impact on other clubs in League One and beyond?

Should the club's share be withdrawn, Bury's record from this season would be expunged as they have not played any games so far, thus there would be no issues with points already gained or other teams affected directly.

League One would then consist of 23 sides rather than 24 for the remainder of the campaign, and as a consequence and the number of relegation places at the end of the season would be reduced from four down to three. However, four promotion places would remain from League Two ensuring a full complement of 24 teams in League One in 2020/21.