Bury MPs hope club can be admitted into League Two for 2020/21 season

Bury were unable to play their first five fixtures of the 2019/20 League One campaign

Bury's two MPs are part of a working group calling for the expelled club to be reinstated in the EFL as a Sky Bet League Two side for the 2020/21 season.

The former League One club and two-time FA Cup winners were kicked out of the EFL last week.

Data analytics company C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a deal to buy Bury from owner Steve Dale, 90 minutes before last Tuesday's revised 5pm deadline.

0:55 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is backing a proposal for Bury to join League Two next season, rather than being expelled from the Football League altogether Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is backing a proposal for Bury to join League Two next season, rather than being expelled from the Football League altogether

Meanwhile, an international consortium has £7m in the bank and is ready to complete a takeover of Bury, if the EFL agrees to reinstate the club, Sky Sports News understands.

James Frith MP (Bury North) and Ivan Lewis MP (Bury South) have released a joint statement, along with Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and supporters society Forever Bury, who are all campaigning to try and secure the club's status in the EFL for next season.

It read: "We are establishing a working group to develop a proposal to the Football League that would allow Bury to be admitted to Sky Bet League Two for the start of the 2020/21 season, subject to the submission of a credible plan to rebuild Bury FC before the end of this year.

2:11 Former Bury manager Ryan Lowe defends his spending as manager of the club Former Bury manager Ryan Lowe defends his spending as manager of the club

"First, we will work to develop a clear proposal to the English Football League, by September 20, that will allow us the opportunity to work towards re-entry to League Two.

"Second, if the EFL agree to that proposal, we will then work on a credible plan to rebuild the club, which all signatories to this statement will feel able to endorse.

0:24 Bury captain Neil Danns says he feels for the club's fans who he says have lost something 'irreplaceable' after they were expelled from the Football League Bury captain Neil Danns says he feels for the club's fans who he says have lost something 'irreplaceable' after they were expelled from the Football League

"Third, if that credible plan fails to emerge within the deadline then we accept the EFL's right to impose their original decision.

"We are pleased that Steve Dale has agreed to give us a short period of time to identify a suitable new owner for the club - we ask in good faith that the current owner allows us the opportunity to take forward this proposal."