Let Bury join League Two next season, urges Manchester mayor Andy Burnham

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is getting behind a ‘credible bid’ which he hopes would see Bury join League Two next season instead of being thrown out of the league completely.

The Shakers were expelled from the EFL last week, losing their place in League One, after C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a proposed takeover of the beleaguered club.

Bury insist a £7m takeover bid by another party had been submitted prior to Tuesday's second deadline and are considering legal action against the EFL for what they feel is the club's unfair expulsion.

Meanwhile, current owner Steve Dale released a statement on Friday calling for an independent report to be carried out and asking for a ballot of the EFL's clubs to potentially reverse the decision.

However, Burnham believes it is not necessarily the time to challenge the EFL's decision but instead find a compromise that would be suitable to all parties.

And the former Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport believes that means Bury being allowed back into the bottom tier of the Football League next season once a new owner is in place.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports News, Burnham said: "The crucial thing now is to try to find a fair and sensible way forward that everyone can gather around, not just Bury supporters but the wider game.

"We don't need to necessary challenge the position the EFL have taken because they do need to have a firm line on the game's finances.

"But what we should ask is whether the punishment is right and whether it would be better if Bury were allowed to come into League Two in August 2020 with a credible bid behind them.

"I'm ready to work with the club and Bury council to see if we can give credibility to the proposal that eventually goes to the EFL in order to save a proud old football club."

'Everyone is culpable - including the EFL'

Although Burnham was adamant it was not the time for apportioning blame, he did think the EFL's decision to expel Bury from the Football League was too harsh a penalty.

"Everyone has some form of culpability which they need to face up to to save this proud football club," Burnham added.

"That includes the footballing authorities - for them to say that they are going to put this big punishment on Bury because it's nothing to do with them is not right.

"We need to set aside emotion and find a credible solution, we've all got a responsibility here to rally round.

"If Bury were to drop a league and lose a season I think that is a pretty huge punishment - it allows them to stay together and not have to come back as a phoenix club.

"That is a much harder proposition and a path we don't need to go down, it sets a very dangerous precedent.

"It gives the club a chance, it doesn't smash it to pieces and is about right punishment."