Bury under investigation for fraud following EFL expulsion

The two-time FA Cup winners were kicked out of the EFL on August 27

Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation after receiving a report of fraud involving Bury, following the club's expulsion from the EFL.

The club lost their League One status last week after C&N Sporting Risk pulled out of a proposed takeover.

In a short statement, the Greater Manchester force said: "On 18 June 2019, police received a report of fraud involving Bury Football Club. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

0:55 Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is backing a proposal for Bury to join League Two next season, rather than being expelled from the Football League altogether Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham is backing a proposal for Bury to join League Two next season, rather than being expelled from the Football League altogether

Sky Sports News understands that this investigation is not in relation to the current Bury owner Steve Dale.

That report was made exactly one month before Dale reached a company voluntary arrangement with the club's creditors to repay 25 per cent of the £9m they were owed.

But that deal depended on the club being allowed to play this season, something the English Football League, concerned about Dale's ability to finance those debts and the team's costs, refused to sanction.

This resulted in Dale missing several deadlines to either prove he could meet his obligations or sell the club to someone who could. The EFL finally ran out of patience last Tuesday and expelled Bury from the league.

No arrests have been made so far.