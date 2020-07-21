Fan-led Bury AFC accepted into National League system

Bury were expelled from the Football League in August 2019

Football fans in Bury have succeeded in securing a place for their newly-formed team in the North-West Counties League.

Confirmation that Bury AFC will compete at step six of the National League system (NLS) came on Tuesday afternoon as places at steps three to four and five to six were announced by the FA.

Bury Football Club, a separate entity, had its 125-year membership of the English Football League withdrawn last summer after the owner failed to provide guarantees that the club had the financial means to complete the season and a takeover bid fell through.

The new fan-led Bury AFC will now play in the 20-team Division One North of the NWCL.

They will be joined in the division by Isle of Man FC, who have been accepted into the English game for the first time and will play in Division One South.