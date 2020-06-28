Bury AFC begin manager search ahead of inaugural non-League campaign

Bury were expelled from the Football League back in August

Bury AFC, the phoenix club launched after Bury's expulsion from the Football League, have begun their search for a manager.

The side, which will begin life next season in the North West Counties Football League (the 10th tier of English football), posted the vacancy on their official website.

It read: "As we move towards the coming season, the board of Bury AFC are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the position of First Team Manager.

𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘆



We are now accepting applications for the role.



Job Description



To Apply



chair@buryafc.uk



Application closes - Thursday 2nd July (6pm) #BuryAFC

"One of the most exciting positions available in the National League system at present, we've already been inundated with enquiries since we began on the journey to bring football back to Bury.

"The ideal candidate will embody our club's values and ethos whilst helping the board to grow a successful club from the ground up. We are looking for applicants with a UEFA B coaching qualification and extensive knowledge of the non-league set-up."

Bury were expelled from the English Football League in August after failing to secure new ownership when a last-gasp takeover bid collapsed.

And the club have since defaulted on a plan to help settle their outstanding debts, meaning they are now facing liquidation.