Bury FC: Fans' group Est.1885 complete Gigg Lane purchase

A Bury fans' group has completed a deal to purchase Gigg Lane from the administrator.

The group known as Est.1885 also say they have acquired the trading name, history, and memorabilia of Bury FC.

Bury's 125-year spell in the Football League ended in 2019 when they were expelled following financial problems, but this acquisition marks the start of the club's rebirth.

An Est.1885 statement read: "We are delighted to announce that today we closed on the purchase of Gigg Lane from the Administrator, and it is now a community asset, free of debt or liabilities.

"We have also acquired the trading name, history, and memorabilia of Bury FC. In this process we have attracted funding from the UK Government, America and a number of local benefactors, none of whom expect any more return from their support than the satisfaction of seeing football return to the ground, and its expanded use for community sports and wellbeing.

"We are very grateful for the outpouring of volunteer support for the refurbishment of the stadium; more than 500 people have signed up and many local businesses have made kind donations. Details of when the refurbishment can begin will be announced in the coming days."

Bury, who were formed in 1885, were wound up at the start of the 2019/20 season after being unable to fulfil their first five league fixtures. They became the first team to be expelled from the Football League since Maidstone United back in 1992.

Gigg Lane is one of the world's oldest professional football stadiums and has been home to Bury since it was built in 1885 and is now back in the hands of those determined to bring the club back from the brink.

The statement continued: "As we move onto the next phase towards the return of Bury FC, there are other details that now need to be worked out. Gigg Lane is in better condition than we expected and we will be publishing a fast-track timeline for recertification of the ground to become the biggest and best facility in the borough in short order.

"In the next few days we will be announcing the rebranding and future role of Forever Bury and the transition of Est. 1885. We remain fully committed to finding a consensual path with Bury AFC and will be restarted these discussions next week.

"Henceforth, all major decisions will be subject to member vote, and an updated membership scheme will be announced next week. If you want a voice, we encourage you to become a member and vote. We will also communicate to our member far more regularly and with greater transparency."