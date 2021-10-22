Bury FC: Administrators confirm buyer found for beleaguered club and ground

The two-time FA Cup winners were placed in administration in November 2020 after being expelled from the EFL after 125 years of membership during the 2019-20 season; the 12,000-capacity stadium was put up for sale in May 2021 with offers received from a number of interested parties

By Blake Welton

Friday 22 October 2021 17:54, UK

Gigg Lane is one of the world&#39;s oldest professional football stadiums and has been home to Bury since it was built in 1885.
Image: Gigg Lane is one of the world's oldest professional football stadiums and has been home to Bury since it was built in 1885.

A buyer has been found for Bury FC as well as Gigg Lane stadium and all of the club’s assets including historical links and intellectual property, administrators have announced.

Steven Wiseglass, director of Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, confirmed heads of terms had been agreed with an unknown party after months of speculation over the club's future.

The 12,000-capacity stadium was put up for sale in May 2021 with offers received from a number of interested parties.

In a statement issued by Inquesta, Mr Wiseglass added: "We remain hopeful that the deal will be completed in a timely fashion and will be a major step towards securing the future of football at Gigg Lane.

"My hope has always been that Bury FC could be rescued and seek readmission to the football pyramid system, and this now seems a step closer to becoming a reality"

Trending

Two-time FA Cup winners Bury were placed in administration in November 2020 after being expelled from the EFL after 125 years of membership during the 2019-20 season following huge financial problems.

AFC Bury, a phoenix club, was subsequently set up by a group of fans and currently plays its home games in Radcliffe, competing in the North West Counties Division One North.

Also See:

Gigg Lane is one of the world's oldest professional football stadiums and has been home to Bury since it was built in 1885.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema