Bury FC say 'the truth will prevail' after English Football League exit

Bury were expelled from the EFL in August amid financial uncertainty

Bury have provided an update to supporters regarding their hopes of reinstatement, asserting that the club is not "dead as some are asserting and will again be playing football".

The Gigg Lane side's EFL membership was withdrawn in August after their owner Steve Dale was unable to provide financial sustainability guarantees.

A bid to have the club reinstated in Sky Bet League Two for the start of next season was rejected by the 71 members of the EFL after clubs met on September 26.

Banners and messages of support are left outside Bury's Gigg Lane

Bury were left almost facing liquidation earlier in October after a prospective buyer ended their interest in purchasing them, but were given a two-week reprieve after a judge adjourned a bid to wind up the club.

Chichester City were recently handed a bye into the second round of the FA Cup due to Bury's absence, but the non-league side announced that they would send a donation to the "organisation involved in the continuation" of the club.

In a statement, Bury said: "The club would like to make clear the following and quash any rumours: Bury Football Club is not dead as some are asserting and will again be playing football.

"Steps are being taken to address the recent wrongdoings to our club, the truth will prevail. Our pitches at Gigg and Carrington are in first-class order ready for next season, work will start on our stadium once the Day/Loan situation is resolved.

Scarves and a shirt hang from the locked gates of Gigg Lane after Bury's expulsion

"The legal cases against people are ongoing but looking very positive, alas not as quickly as we would like.

"The winding-up order should never have been issued and would have been dismissed on the day but unfortunately, HMRC had not finalised processing the returns and an adjournment was granted to accommodate this, it will be dismissed this week coming.

"The press made the above sound like others were involved, it was a quick court hearing and lasted minutes - no other party influenced the case or made a claim.

"Our club has no affiliation with these alleged Phoenix/Start-ups.

"The club can also confirm it has never been involved or been consulted in recent fundraising allegedly for our club or indeed has it benefitted from any fundraising by Forever Bury or any other entity, we are unsure where these proceeds go but it isn't to help Bury Football Club, so please be advised if that is what you thought."