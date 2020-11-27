Bury FC placed into administration as battle for existence continues

Two-time FA Cup winners Bury FC have been placed into administration, the former Football League club have confirmed, as they continue to fight for their existence within English football.

The Shakers were expelled from the EFL after 125 years of membership during the 2019-20 season - the first team to do so since 1992 - following huge financial problems and are currently not playing in any league as they target a return for 2021-22.

A bid to have the team reinstated in Sky Bet League Two for the start of 2020-21 was rejected by the 71 members of the EFL after clubs met on September 26, and they were also denied the chance to rejoin the non-league pyramid "in relation to the club's financial resources, ownership and insolvency status".

AFC Bury - a new phoenix club - is currently competing in the North West Counties Football League in the 10th tier of English football, but Bury FC have distanced themselves from AFC Bury, previously dismissing them as "fake".

In a statement on Friday, Bury FC - founded in 1885 - confirmed that they had officially entered administration as they continue to attempt to force a way back into English football.

"Bury Football Club Company Ltd has today been placed in administration," read a statement. "Steven Wiseglass, a director at Inquesta Corporate Recovery & Insolvency, has been appointed administrator.

"The development marks the latest chapter in the effort to save the club as a going concern and ultimately see it readmitted to the football pyramid."

Image: Banners and messages of support left outside Gigg Lane following Bury's expulsion from the Football League

New administrator Steven Wiseglass added: "Bury FC is one of the oldest football clubs in the country, with a loyal and enthusiastic fan base for whom the past 18 months have been extremely distressing.

"We understand how much the club means to so many people.

"My role is to try to rescue Bury FC as a going concern which will enable the company to exit administration and seek readmission to the football pyramid system in time for the 2021-22 season."

Bury FC owner Steven Dale said: "The directors of Bury FC have fought long and hard to save this great club and have now taken the decision to appoint an administrator with a view to re-entering the football pyramid next season."