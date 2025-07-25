Christian Eriksen transfer news: Wrexham make approach to sign former Manchester United midfielder

Wrexham have made an approach to sign Christian Eriksen.

The Championship side have held talks with the Denmark international, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.

The 33-year-old is said to still prefer a move to a top-flight club, but has been impressed by the pitch and ambition made by Wrexham.

The Welsh club, co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are back in the second tier for the first time since 1982 this season and have already made six permanent signings as they continue their push from non-league to the Premier League.

Eriksen made 23 Premier League appearances last season for United, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

The opening weekend Championship games - with every game live on Sky Sports

Friday August 8

Birmingham vs Ipswich, kick-off 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Saturday August 9

Southampton vs Wrexham, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Charlton vs Watford, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Coventry vs Hull, kick-off 12:30pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Middlesbrough vs Swansea, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Norwich vs Millwall, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Oxford vs Portsmouth, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

QPR vs Preston, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Stoke vs Derby, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

West Brom vs Blackburn, kick-off 3pm - Live on Sky Sports+

Sheffield United vs Bristol City, kick-off 5:30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+

Sunday August 10

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday, kick-off 4.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+