Transfer

Christian Eriksen transfer news: Wrexham make approach to sign former Manchester United midfielder

Christian Eriksen is a free agent after leaving Man Utd at the end of his contract this summer; Wrexham, who have been promoted to the Championship, have held talks with the Denmark international

By Anthony Joseph

Friday 25 July 2025 14:34, UK

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen during the UEFA Europa League, league stage match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday January 23, 2025.
Image: Christian Eriksen is a free agent after the expiry of his Manchester United contract

Wrexham have made an approach to sign Christian Eriksen. 

The Championship side have held talks with the Denmark international, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United this summer.

The 33-year-old is said to still prefer a move to a top-flight club, but has been impressed by the pitch and ambition made by Wrexham.

The Welsh club, co-owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, are back in the second tier for the first time since 1982 this season and have already made six permanent signings as they continue their push from non-league to the Premier League.

Eriksen made 23 Premier League appearances last season for United, scoring one goal and recording two assists.

